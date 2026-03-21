Embrace Your Wild Inner Knowing

This was one of those glorious, impromptu moments…I was unprepared, full of cold and we had a less than 11 minute window and yet what a magical wee interlude!🪄✨

A couple of questions I would have loved to ask Allysha but time evaded us were: she has spoken about sacred sites as “consciousness technologies.” But how might we access that same depth of relationship even in very modern or urban landscapes?

And…

If someone senses the aliveness of the world, the trees, the flowers, the energy of land, but doubts themselves… what is the first way we can begin to listen without feeling like we’re making it up?

But fret not me hearties because you can ask these questions and more in Allysha’s forthcoming Living Magic workshop series….you can engage with one class as a stand alone, or do all three…

The details are here in my affiliate link: https://xk6n10ulcqm.krtra.com/t/jOCPVZ0JDtYf

Allysha is one of the reasons that I intend to walk the Cathar Way this September…what a journey that will be! I’m SOOO excited!

You can buy Allysha’s book here.

Happy, happy Spring Equinox wkend to ye all in the Northern Hemisphere. Absolutely gorgeous weather here in Liverpool, Uk and I’m so here for it!🌞🌱🌷Now go, talk to the trees…they have much to tell you.

Sending so much love,

Suzy Sparkles 🪄✨