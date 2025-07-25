Suzy Exhales

Dr. Bronce Rice - Beyond Cookie-Cutter Healing

A Tender Conversation on Voice, Vulnerability, and Healing
Suzy Rowlands
and
Dr. Bronce Rice
Jul 25, 2025
🧩This week’s conversation on the Art of Expression is for anyone who’s walked, or feels they continue to walk, through fire for their work to be seen.

This week’s episode is a gentle, honest conversation with Dr. Bronce Rice. Bronce is a psychoanalyst, psychologist, and author of The Wellbeing Equation on Substack.

What I love about Bronce isn’t just his professional depth, it’s his humanness. His writing is real, tender and deeply affirming. We speak about the quiet courage it takes to show up, and why finding our voice isn’t always so much a healing, as it is a reckoning.

Bronce also shares a story about feeling proud of himself in a way he hadn’t even when he became a psychoanalyst. A relatively small but mighty moment of visibility that cracked something open. A potent reminder: we never know how hard-earned someone’s expression might be.

We touch on shame, self-expression, vulnerability hangovers, and what it means to find your own unique wellbeing equation…beyond the wellness industry fluff.

Dr Bronce helps us to realise that being our truest self isn’t all sunshine. That it takes the whole gamut…fear, anxiety, joy, shame. That’s the real wholeness.🌱🌳

🕰️ Suggested Timestamps

  • 00:00 – Intro to Bronce

  • 03:02 – Bronce on what he writes about and who he helps

  • 07:00 – The uniqueness of wellbeing and creative expression

  • 10:00 – The tension between voice and anxiety

  • 12:00 – Why finding your voice isn’t always healing

  • 15:00 – Vulnerability, courage, and the ripple effect of honesty

  • 18:00 – “Courage flows like water… so why does it sting?”

  • 21:00 – Bronce’s story about stuttering and early shame

  • 33:00 – Vulnerability hangovers & visibility backlash

  • 36:00 – The individualized ‘fingerprint’ of wellbeing

  • 40:00 – A powerful moment of self-pride post-Live

  • 45:00 – Substack as a space for healing and wholeness

  • 47:00 – The jigsaw figurine and expanding the mind

💬 Outstanding Quotes from Dr Bronce Rice

“Courage flows like water… and yet why does it sting, rip, and twist like this?”

“I didn’t feel proud of myself becoming a psychoanalyst the way I did after doing that Live. But there was a weird like, oh, this is what this is. I'm proud of myself…It was endearing.”

You can’t talk about healing without talking about complexity. - To paraphrase Bronce.

Article mentioned with

Dr. Bronce Rice
and
Grace Grossmann

6 brave shifts for showing up authentically online from private to public and posting with PURPOSE!

Connect with Bronce on his Substack publication to read touching letters like this one:

The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice
What Kind of Life Are You Building?
As we step into June, Father’s Day—officially recognized in 1972 (Mother’s Day, by contrast, dates back to 1914, and intriguingly, it was several influential mothers who helped bring Father’s Day into being)—invites us to reflect not only on our fathers, but on the roles we inherit, resist, or choose to redefine. Whether you had a devoted father, an abs…
Read more
2 months ago · 53 likes · 39 comments · Dr. Bronce Rice

And we touched on post expression anxiety…so here’s my My Nervous System Survival Kit (for Shame Swamps and spirals).

Be gentle with yourselves out there…

Love you,

Suzy ✨

Discussion about this video

