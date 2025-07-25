Dr. Bronce Rice - Beyond Cookie-Cutter Healing

🧩This week’s conversation on the Art of Expression is for anyone who’s walked, or feels they continue to walk, through fire for their work to be seen.

This week’s episode is a gentle, honest conversation with Dr. Bronce Rice. Bronce is a psychoanalyst, psychologist, and author of The Wellbeing Equation on Substack.

What I love about Bronce isn’t just his professional depth, it’s his humanness. His writing is real, tender and deeply affirming. We speak about the quiet courage it takes to show up, and why finding our voice isn’t always so much a healing, as it is a reckoning.

Bronce also shares a story about feeling proud of himself in a way he hadn’t even when he became a psychoanalyst. A relatively small but mighty moment of visibility that cracked something open. A potent reminder: we never know how hard-earned someone’s expression might be.

We touch on shame, self-expression, vulnerability hangovers, and what it means to find your own unique wellbeing equation…beyond the wellness industry fluff.

Dr Bronce helps us to realise that being our truest self isn’t all sunshine. That it takes the whole gamut…fear, anxiety, joy, shame. That’s the real wholeness.🌱🌳

🕰️ Suggested Timestamps

00:00 – Intro to Bronce

03:02 – Bronce on what he writes about and who he helps

07:00 – The uniqueness of wellbeing and creative expression

10:00 – The tension between voice and anxiety

12:00 – Why finding your voice isn’t always healing

15:00 – Vulnerability, courage, and the ripple effect of honesty

18:00 – “Courage flows like water… so why does it sting?”

21:00 – Bronce’s story about stuttering and early shame

33:00 – Vulnerability hangovers & visibility backlash

36:00 – The individualized ‘fingerprint’ of wellbeing

40:00 – A powerful moment of self-pride post-Live

45:00 – Substack as a space for healing and wholeness

47:00 – The jigsaw figurine and expanding the mind

💬 Outstanding Quotes from Dr Bronce Rice

“Courage flows like water… and yet why does it sting, rip, and twist like this?” “I didn’t feel proud of myself becoming a psychoanalyst the way I did after doing that Live. But there was a weird like, oh, this is what this is. I'm proud of myself…It was endearing.” You can’t talk about healing without talking about complexity. - To paraphrase Bronce.

6 brave shifts for showing up authentically online from private to public and posting with PURPOSE!

Connect with Bronce on his Substack publication to read touching letters like this one:

And we touched on post expression anxiety…so here’s my My Nervous System Survival Kit (for Shame Swamps and spirals).

