Domestic Sky Puppies and the Future of Humanity

I try to keep these conversations to around 45 minutes but this one was pure gold, and I couldn’t bring myself to cut a thing. Such was Billie Savage’s (can we pause to appreciate what a kick-ass name that is? Kick ass by name, kick ass by nature) wisdom, experience and extraordinary story.

And still, there was so much we didn’t reach. We didn’t speak about grief, or acknowledge Billie’s recent loss of the beautiful Bibo. I didn’t get to ask whether there is one particular pigeon who changed everything or one she will carry with her always.

Whether you adore pigeons, barely notice them or actively loathe them, I truly believe there is something here for you. Because this conversation reaches far beyond pigeons. It asks what kind of species we are. What our systems of power and control have taught us to value, exploit or discard. What it means to live alongside other sentient, feeling beings. What it actually takes to create a community and whether the growing consciousness around pigeons might be part of a much greater awakening in our relationship with animals, birds and the living world.

I reeeally don’t think I can overstate the importance of this conversation for humanity right now. It is huge. It is deep. It is confronting, tender and full of hope. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I loved listening to Billie.

I don’t often ask you to like, subscribe or share but today, I am genuinely asking. Please share this conversation. Help it travel beyond the people who already love pigeons. The message within it feels more vital than I can fully articulate and perhaps the very people who most need to hear it are those who have never really looked at a pigeon before.

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PS. I hope that one day there is a Netflix drama series or film, weaving together the extraordinary lives of those in the pigeon advocacy world, Billie Savage in Amsterdam, Sue Joyce in the UK, and so many others, their seemingly separate threads converging to reveal something profound about where we are in the stream of time, and about human consciousness itself. My goodness, what a story that would be. Because the lives of those who have devoted themselves to these overlooked birds are nothing short of phenomenal. Absolutely phenomenal.

You can connect with Billie and follow her story (and pigeons) here.

Timeline

00:00 🐦 How one pigeon changed Billie Savage’s life 04:23 🐦The “starvation years”: pigeons during lockdown 07:44 🐦 A Noah’s Ark journey: moving 200 pigeons to Portugal 13:16 🐦 Building the rescue networks pigeons desperately need 16:05 🐦 Are we entering a new era of pigeon awareness? 24:17 🐦What should we demand from cities and councils? 30:11 🐦 Changing the narrative: making compassion - and pigeons - cool 35:09 🐦What pigeons reveal about humanity’s relationship with animals 42:28 🐦 What does it take to be a community? Burnout, skill-swaps and sharing the load 53:00 🐦 From horror to hope: storytelling, small wins and sustainable activism 57:39 🐦 If pigeons could speak, what would they ask us to remember? 01:01:19 🐦 “Have I done enough?” The impossible weight rescuers carry 01:06:04 🐦 Training, preparation and practical ways to help 01:13:27 🐦 Get in the car: how one small action creates a chain of possibility

You might also enjoy reading: We Stopped Rehearsing Softness.