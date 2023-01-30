Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Miranda - Root Stories's avatar
Miranda - Root Stories
Sep 26, 2023

This is an incredible piece of writing, Suzy. I want to read your book.

I’m intrigued - will we learn more about The Australian? I had a similar conversation a few years ago with an NHS doc. On a phone assessment, at a point when the depression I’d been trained for had just become too heavy, he asked what I’d like to achieve from counselling or therapy or whatever they were able to offer.

I said “I’d like to live a life without depression, but I know that’s not possible.” He just said “It’s possible.” That blew my mind. I had spent a lifetime being told depression was a part of my identity. That it was in my genes and I just had to live with it.

I’m so pleased you’ve found a way out of that place, Suzy. Like you said in your other post, we have to make a conscious effort to notice the hundreds and thousands of minuscule steps we’ve taken to get as far as we have.

I really want to read your book.

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Suzy Rowlands's avatar
Suzy Rowlands
Sep 27, 2023

Miranda, this comment means oh so much. Thank you for taking the time to read it all...I know I struggle to be succinct! 😁.

I too had labeled myself with lots of labels. I said things like: I’m a depressive, I’m a narcoleptic, I’m super anxious...I love that the NHS doc said it was possible to live without depression. I reeeeeally believe we hold the capacity to heal from life long diagnoses. Sadly all too few conventional doctors sow this seed of of real hope.

Ahhhh Miranda, I hope we get to meet one day and chew the fat over tea and cake. I’m in Liverpool. If you’re ever passing through, shout out!💫✨🪄

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