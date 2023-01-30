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I came across a quote at the time that both intrigued and unsettled me. Part of me resisted it deeply, and part of me wondered if there was something in it I didn’t yet understand.

“Imagination is the door through which disease as well as healing enters. Disbelieve in the reality of sickness - even when you are ill; an unrecognised visitor will flee.” - Paramahansa Yogananda, The Autobiography of a Yogi

In psychology much is spoken of the fight, flight or freeze responses to trauma – perhaps less talked about is the faint response to intolerable situations.

In my youth I was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Narcolepsy with Cataplexy or, Type 1 narcolepsy.

The symptoms are many and for a long time I had no idea they were connected. Excessive daytime sleepiness is one of the main hallmarks. It’s like living with 48 to 72 hours sleep debt, daily. Think of a time when you were extremely hung-over, then think of a time when you experienced really severe jet lag (or imagine it) and then remember the hardest working week you’ve ever gotten through, put them all together and that’s pretty much what my daily existence felt like. It was impossible to remain awake and the slog of trying made for a very frustrating and sad existence.

The irony of narcolepsy is that for all the enforced sleep, rarely is it a restful sleep. The dreaming is intense and night terrors were frequent.

With narcolepsy the body can go from wakefulness to REM sleep within a matter of seconds and so often the body’s mechanisms for not acting out dreams aren’t working properly, it therefore becomes extremely difficult to be able to differentiate between what is a dream and what it is real - hypnagogic hallucinations, either auditory or visual - hence why it can be so terrifying. The strict religious context to my life didn’t help this because of course I thought I was under frequent demon attack and couldn’t understand what I was doing “wrong” for this to happen. I’d sense a presence in my room or see a mouse in my bed or I’d hear someone breaking in and they were all simply dreams while I was seemingly awake.

Sleep paralysis was another frequent symptom. The mind is awake but the body is closed down and unable to move.

And Cataplexy - a symptom where the body shuts down when experiencing strong emotions such as laughing. My knees would buckle and I’d fall to the ground, head lolloping to the side and face dropping reminiscent of someone having a stroke, all muscle tension goes even though fully conscious. I lost count of the times when people thought I was drunk simply because I was laughing. Sometimes, especially when tired, the level of control required to remain in control was exhausting in and of itself.

I dallied with numerous medications for the illness - all created very difficult side effects. And the thing with some of the medication for narcolepsy is that you can’t be on it whilst at the same time taking anti-depressants or anti-anxiety meds, which I always was. It was frequently a chicken and egg conundrum: Is the narcolepsy causing the extreme anxiety/depression or is the depression exacerbating the narcolepsy? And then later, with the loss of my thyroid to cancer, there was a whole new wave exhaustion set in.

I’ve met people through life who felt I could simply power through the tiredness. One elder in the faith once asked if I drank enough water. Another, my uncle, asked outright if the narcolepsy was a “real thing”.

I get it. If you’ve not experienced the levels of tiredness I lived with it might be a challenge to not simply imagine the most tired you’ve felt and to think that you still managed to cope, to function, to fulfill life’s responsibilities. “Oh I fall asleep easily too,” “Yeah I get very tired a lot”, were sentences I’d hear over and over again.

If I had a full day away from home it was not uncommon that I’d need to find a park bench to nap on. If I was alone, it was always more challenging but it would be necessary to find a corner in a cafe, place my back to everyone, pull out a book, elbows under chin and pretend to read, whilst catching 40 winks. Museums, art galleries, seats in department stores, I was always able to find somewhere to nap. It was a necessity, otherwise I’d be walking around with my brain half shut down and in sleep attack mode which is never ideal either. Missing my train or bus stop, leaving cash in cash machines, losing things, nearly getting run over… so many challenges to overcome when dealing with that level of tiredness.

Getting out of bed and staying out of bed felt like a mother of all challenges. Get in the shower, I needed a nap after it. Blow dry my hair, another nap required. Get dressed… just keep going that bit longer until out of the door. A nap could then be had whilst a passenger in the car or once safely ensconced on the train or bus. It was a constant, uphill, utterly exhausting fight to stay awake. It makes me cry writing this because the daily struggle was crippling and for the most part it was unseen and misunderstood. That degree of tiredness was so debilitating; it was to try and run a marathon knee deep in sinking sand and treacle. It shrank and constricted life even more than it would have been.

My whole life revolved around naps and if I knew there was going to be a busy day or so I knew that it would also mean some non-functioning days alongside it. The alarm clock on my phone looked something like this:

07.52

07.58

08.00

08.05

08.10

08.35

Or…

13.15

13.20

13.28

13.30

13.33

13.40

13.45 …

And so on. Why? Because when you’re grappling with that degree of tiredness every single moment or minute that you can carve out to sleep was prized. Do I have two minutes to nap before leaving the house? Yes! Coat on, sit down, alarm on…two minutes…GO! (Suzy falls unconscious)

Add to that, a driver’s license was never a possibility. Before I had a diagnosis I was taking driving lessons at 18/19 and I had a sleep attack at the wheel. The instructor slammed on his brake, took over the wheel and exclaimed “FUUUUUUCK!” rather aggressively and, of course, totally understandably. Neither of us really knew what had just happened because it had been a good lesson up until that point. Once back at home, I burst into tears and never got behind the driver’s wheel again. Having the diagnosis was both a relief and source of grief.

Revoking my provisional driver’s license felt like another nail firmly hammered into the door on my cage. Whilst friends were passing their driver’s test and feeling that glorious sense of freedom as they drove the family vehicle over to their friends for the day or evening, I sat at home weeping about my life as a whole. My inability to cope with it, the seeming impossibility of spreading my wings and my not sticking with anything on account of the frailty. I felt powerless.

Yes, there were many layers to my lack of freedom.

I look back on most photographs of me throughout my life and behind the smile I see a soul in deep emotional pain and turmoil. Somehow to the core of my being I felt trapped but couldn’t see that it was the belief system at the root. I believed with all of my heart and kept telling myself that if I just hung on in there Armageddon would come and rescue me from this horrendous prison of existing.

Looking back, I’ve wondered whether my body was responding to more than I consciously understood at the time. Living under that level of pressure and suppression, it makes sense to me now that something in me needed a way out, or at least a way to cope.

The empowerment that level of awareness gives is huge. I’m no longer at the mercy of a diagnosis I’d become very attached to. In my former life, I’d even describe myself as ‘a narcoleptic’, thus fully embodying the illness. Like being a member of the religion, it was my identity.

I was asleep both metaphorically and literally through my prime years. Existing on health benefits because of a literal inability to stay awake but also merely existing in life whilst sleep walking and awaiting The Real Life (1 Timothy 6:19) on earth which, according the teachings, is to follow God’s war of Armageddon. This waiting for one’s life to begin truly makes the heart, body and mind sick. It is no coincidence that the levels of sickness and depression inside the religion are huge.

When The Man From Australia first suggested that I could “shift the narcolepsy” I was incredulous. Who did he think he was? Did he think I’d been living on health benefits, without financial freedom for the fun of it? Had I been ill my whole adult life when I may not have been? What a preposterous, patronizing notion!

The resistance is crucial to note in any healing journey. It was necessary to ask what might be the secondary pay-offs to the illness?

Whilst in the religion the illness enabled me to duck out of many activities which I loathed. It enabled me to feel less guilt (although I still carried tremendous guilt about, well, just about everything) for not spending more time knocking on doors or missing a meeting or two or studying the Bible literature well enough for the meetings.

There was another, secondary, pay-off. For me this was a big one. If I lost the disease, I’d lose health benefits. And without the health benefits, how would I survive? My only means of working were surely minimum paid jobs like cleaning or shop work for which I simply did not have the energy to undertake.

Who was I without the illness?

Often, our biggest triggers are our biggest teachers. Can we put a name, colour or feeling to what comes up when someone suggests we can heal your dis-ease within the body?

By noticing, leaning into the feeling, sitting with it, journaling freely about it, we can learn so much.

For me, it wasn’t just about what I tried externally. The more I began to listen inwardly - to feelings I’d long ignored - the more things started to shift.

Some may start their healing journey with diet and nutrition, for me, it began with language. I started to get really vigilant with my words. I quit saying things like, “My narcolepsy” or “I’m a narcoleptic”. I stopped embodying it.

I could also start to thank it. Once we discover that all our body ever really wants to be is healthy and, well, magic starts to happen. Our body has only ever had our best interests at heart. Once I realised that my body’s coping mechanism of falling asleep was to take me out of existing, coping - living - I could feel gratitude for how it had done its absolute best for me. How much pressure it had coped with.

By compassionately tending to it all - the light and the darkness, the good and the bad and by seeing they’re two sides of the same coin we can start to feel a genuine self compassion. There is healing in that alone.

So noticing the resistance and language were important.

What else?

Healing does not come in a wave of “Aaaaand done!” It’s 100’s and 100’s , 1000’s and 1000’s of little incremental steps, shifts and changes. It’s peeling back a layer of the proverbial onion and then another and another. It’s a lifelong process.

True freedom is not allowing the conditioning, the programming, the indoctrination, to take over. It’s about clearing, shifting and clearing, shifting. It’s about working through the fear and reaching the anger and then working through the anger to find the sadness and so it goes on. The more we unravel, the more we realise there is to unravel. And that’’s beautiful.

When I’m in a good place, I can recognise the perfection in it all. All of the feelings, all of the growth, the healing, how far I’ve come.

So don’t be tempted to measure against another or to see only the mountains ahead. It’s a marathon and not a sprint.

“You’ll never be well/strong/healthy/…”. I started to see how closely my thoughts and feelings were linked, and how certain thought patterns could deepen the heaviness I was already carrying.

Even when we feel we are failing or regressing, we are always progressing. In the wintertime all the growth takes place underneath the earth ready to bloom forth in Spring. Even if you suddenly feel a good and high season is suddenly taken out, take heart. It’s simply a recharging for the next positive uptake.

I began to sense that my body wasn’t working against me, even when it felt like it was. Something in me was trying, in its own way, to find balance again. Often the misalignment comes from all the weight in our subconscious - from where we are operating 90% of the time.

I became curious about how much of what I was carrying went beyond conscious thought - patterns, emotions, perhaps even things inherited or absorbed without realising.

I wrote the above towards the back end of 2022 and it’s now January 2023. I’ve been on this journey of healing for almost two years now and I’m happy to report huge shifts even in the last month. There have been about three or four days in recent weeks where, even despite huge life challenges, I’ve climbed into bed that night and thought; “Oh I didn’t have a sleep attack today!” Or, “I didn’t crave/ have a nap today!” This. Is. Magic.

Despite the gargantuan strides I’ve made in the last two years, I think there’s been a part of me that has doubted I would ever get to a place where I didn’t have to Fight The Tiredness. Where I wouldn’t have to come up with some solar-plexus driven, massive willpower in order to beat the tiredness to be able to achieve the life that I so much desire.

I’m seeing the true reality. And it’s in that oft-quoted, slightly annoying phrase: Trust the process.

I didn’t arrive at clarity all at once. It came in small questions, asked quietly over time. What feels heavy here? What feels like relief? Where do I feel more like myself? I’m still asking those questions.

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