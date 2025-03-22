Final session of Week 3 folks!

Hello hello! Here’s the questions from video if you’d like to journal or ponder on them at a ponderous pace.🤓🪄🔦

Tracing the Roots

• Ask: What’s my biggest fear about being seen?

• Now: Where did I first learn this? (Don’t overthink—first thought is best.)

• Whose voice is this?

The Power of Questioning Beliefs

1. Is it true? (Can I absolutely know it’s true?)

2. How do I react when I believe this?

3. Who would I be without this belief?

4. What’s an opposite statement that feels equally or more true?

See you next Tuesday and don’t forget to shoot me any questions and I’ll do my bestest to answer them in the final session.

Big Love!

Suzy