Ariella Daly 🐝 Dreaming With Bees, Many Callings & the Return of Inner Authority

This whole chat feels less like an interview and more like stepping across a threshold.

🐝I’m joined by dreamworker, animist beekeeper and teacher Ariella Daly to explore bees, dreams, healing, visibility and the courage to create a livelihood rooted in inner knowing rather than inherited models.

🐝We speak about illness as initiation rather than malfunction, why the pressure to “find your purpose” can estrange us from ourselves, and how women especially are reclaiming creative and spiritual authority in a changing world.

🐝One of the things that struck me most about Ariella as a teacher back in 2021, was witnessing her pause mid-teaching to breastfeed her baby. Ah, this wasn’t an interruption so much as integration. Teaching, life and care weren’t separated. It spoke of a way of working that honours reality rather than performing professionalism. That spirit, that embodiment, runs through this entire conversation.

🐝Whether you’re building a business, healing your relationship with voice, or simply sensing you don’t fit into one neat identity… this episode is an invitation back into relationship with body and intuition.

🐝For all the women out there bravely building their own path…this one’s for you.

⏱ Time-Stamps

03:00 — Why bees became teachers

Grief, miscarriage and the beginning of relationship

06:35 — What “dreaming with bees” actually means

Intentional dreaming and collective consciousness

10:25 — Loneliness & longing for reconnection

Humans as a disconnected super-organism

13:30 — Illness as initiation

How altered states were once cultivated, not suppressed

18:05 — Healing through dreams

Nightmares, animal encounters and “dreaming yourself whole”

22:15 — How to work with a dream

Writing and movement practices to access meaning

25:00 — The myth of finding one purpose

Why singular identity creates spiritual crisis

31:20 — Entrepreneurship & fragmentation

Building new models of livelihood outside old structures

34:40 — Creativity as compass

Following inner nudges instead of external frameworks

36:00 — Why women fear visibility

Historical loss of spiritual authority

43:20 — Collective overwhelm & holy rage

Staying awake without collapsing into apathy

47:00 — Rage, humour & healing

Why expression must include the full emotional range

52:50 — Teaching without hierarchy

The “big sister” model of leadership

55:15 — Trusting inner authority

Curiosity and listening to the body

59:20 — What bees teach about turbulent times

Interconnection, death and ecosystem awareness

🐝 Quotes from Ariella

“We are multidimensional beings and so are our dreams.” “We’ve attached purpose to career and that’s created a spiritual crisis.” “I’m not the authority. I’m a big sister a few steps down the road reaching a hand back.”

🌿 Connect with Ariella🐝

Website: honeybeewild.com

Definitely take a moment to sign up to Ariella’s magical newsletters. Her writing is its own teaching.

Instagram: @beekeepinginskirts

