Ariella Daly 🐝 Dreaming With Bees, Many Callings & the Return of Inner Authority

This whole chat feels less like an interview and more like stepping across a threshold.
🐝I’m joined by dreamworker, animist beekeeper and teacher Ariella Daly to explore bees, dreams, healing, visibility and the courage to create a livelihood rooted in inner knowing rather than inherited models.
🐝We speak about illness as initiation rather than malfunction, why the pressure to “find your purpose” can estrange us from ourselves, and how women especially are reclaiming creative and spiritual authority in a changing world.
🐝One of the things that struck me most about Ariella as a teacher back in 2021, was witnessing her pause mid-teaching to breastfeed her baby. Ah, this wasn’t an interruption so much as integration. Teaching, life and care weren’t separated. It spoke of a way of working that honours reality rather than performing professionalism. That spirit, that embodiment, runs through this entire conversation.
🐝Whether you’re building a business, healing your relationship with voice, or simply sensing you don’t fit into one neat identity… this episode is an invitation back into relationship with body and intuition.
🐝For all the women out there bravely building their own path…this one’s for you.
Gaaaah..I’m excited! 🪄✨
⏱ Time-Stamps
03:00 — Why bees became teachers
Grief, miscarriage and the beginning of relationship
06:35 — What “dreaming with bees” actually means
Intentional dreaming and collective consciousness
10:25 — Loneliness & longing for reconnection
Humans as a disconnected super-organism
13:30 — Illness as initiation
How altered states were once cultivated, not suppressed
18:05 — Healing through dreams
Nightmares, animal encounters and “dreaming yourself whole”
22:15 — How to work with a dream
Writing and movement practices to access meaning
25:00 — The myth of finding one purpose
Why singular identity creates spiritual crisis
31:20 — Entrepreneurship & fragmentation
Building new models of livelihood outside old structures
34:40 — Creativity as compass
Following inner nudges instead of external frameworks
36:00 — Why women fear visibility
Historical loss of spiritual authority
43:20 — Collective overwhelm & holy rage
Staying awake without collapsing into apathy
47:00 — Rage, humour & healing
Why expression must include the full emotional range
52:50 — Teaching without hierarchy
The “big sister” model of leadership
55:15 — Trusting inner authority
Curiosity and listening to the body
59:20 — What bees teach about turbulent times
Interconnection, death and ecosystem awareness
🐝 Quotes from Ariella
“We are multidimensional beings and so are our dreams.”
“We’ve attached purpose to career and that’s created a spiritual crisis.”
“I’m not the authority. I’m a big sister a few steps down the road reaching a hand back.”
🌿 Connect with Ariella🐝
Website: honeybeewild.com
Definitely take a moment to sign up to Ariella’s magical newsletters. Her writing is its own teaching.
Instagram: @beekeepinginskirts
📚 Books Mentioned
Boudicca — Manda Scott
Witches and Pagans: Women in European Folk Religion — Max Dashu