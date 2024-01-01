If you read my post from Christmas Day, you might remember I spoke of a few things I felt a nudge to share, this is a continuation of that…

Contraction & Expansion

I’m starting to notice the difference between when I feel open and when I don’t. When I’m in that more expansive place, everything feels easy.

On a run or a cycle, I’ll catch someone’s eye, smile, maybe throw out a little wave or even a high five if the moment allows. There’s a lightness to those interactions. A sense of connection that feels simple and natural.

And then there are other days. Days where I find myself craving an empty coastal path. No people. No interaction. Just space.

(Also, let’s be honest…a small part of me thinks it’s my coastal path. 😄)

I used to think one of these states was better than the other. Now I’m not so sure. It feels more like a rhythm. Something moving in and out…like the tide.

On the more contracted days, I notice a pulling inwards. Less eye contact. Less openness. And rather than trying to push myself out of it, I’m learning to meet it a little more gently.

Sometimes that looks like speaking to myself in a softer way: You’re okay. You’re safe. There’s nothing here you need to force. Sometimes it’s as simple as slowing things down.

A walk. A nap. A bath. A cup of tea and a bit of quiet.

Nothing dramatic. Just small ways of coming back to myself. I had a moment recently that made this even clearer.

I was running along the coast, straight into strong winds, getting more and more frustrated as I went. At one point I actually stopped and shouted into the storm (as you do). And then, very quickly realised I could just turn.

Same run. Same intention. Just a different direction. The difference was immediate. Calmer. Easier. More enjoyable. And it got me thinking about how often I’ve pushed myself to keep going in ways that feel unnecessarily hard.

Not because I needed to but because I thought I should.

There’s something in me that’s learning - slowly - that not everything needs to be a battle. Sometimes it’s just a case of adjusting slightly. Choosing the path that allows a bit more ease. So now, when something starts to feel tight or frustrating, I find myself asking:

What would feel a little lighter right now?

Not forever.

Not the whole plan. Just the next hour. And more often than not, that small shift is enough to change everything.

I wish you, you lovely soul, you, I very happy, easeful and joyful 2024, overflowing with fulfillment, creativity and love.

Ahhh. And the journey continues…