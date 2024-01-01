Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Sina Winandy's avatar
Sina Winandy
Jan 12, 2024

Thank you for this Suzy.

I love that you say "no right or wrong in these contrasting states. It boils down to awarenes."

And forcing outcomes, oh boy do I relate. I love the Abraham Hicks' quote on procrastination. It's reminding me to work on my vibration and practice certain healthy habits before embarking on something that I'm just ready to experience yet.

I love you ❤️😘

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