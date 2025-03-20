Hello hello,

Well first off, heartfelt apologies for this coming in so late!🤓

Today, we’re doing the Swish Pattern—an NLP technique designed to rewire automatic fear-based responses and replace them with confidence, ease, and empowerment. This is a visualization-based exercise, but don’t worry if you struggle to ‘see’ things vividly—just focus on the feeling of the shift.

Fear-based responses often run on autopilot. Our unconscious mind stores patterns that trigger us into hesitation, avoidance, or shrinking back. But the good news? The mind doesn’t know the difference between a real or imagined experience, which means we can rewire these patterns using visualization. Whooohoooo!

I’d love to know how you get on with this.💫

I’ll see you Saturday when we will discuss the fear of being seen.

Big Love,

Suzy 🪄❤︎