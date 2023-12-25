An Unexpected Pop Up

Happy Holidays Oh Lovely Ones!

I wasn’t expecting to write today but as I cycled home from work this morning, tuning into Tez Cadey's "Seve" (the slow version), with the cold coastal wind against me and the wild, grey Irish sea to my right, I found myself feeling deeply moved. It's a familiar feeling, one that often accompanies my runs or bike rides—tears flowing freely as I reflect on the gratitude I feel for it all. The pain, the sadness, the joy, and aaaall the magic of the little things; the precious moments.

As I carefully navigated the path before me, I got to see youngsters embarking on their inaugural rides on shiny new bicycles, puppies clumsily discovering their amorphous footing amidst the excitement of children, runners relishing freedom for a few fleeting moments—I couldn't help but contemplate the past three years.

I divide everything into pre-2020 and post-2020—The Year That Changed Everything.

Tears streamed down my face, yet a sense of relief washed over me—a profound exhale.

In my former life, I'd attribute the recent heaviness I've been feeling in my body to this time of year (and brace yourself for this revelation), and to it being a somewhat "satanic" period (insert appropriate emoji here—perhaps a facepalm, hands to face, eye roll, or wild laughter?). Geez. Talk about Ghosts of Christmas Past (get it? Hahaha…oh never mind).

* Now, however, I’m so aware of energy, I know that I’m susceptible to carting around the energy of not just my own personal stuff but collective energies. Energies of the monumental shifts and changes occurring globally (and as with any kind of birth or metamorphosis the pain and discomfort can be intense). Energies of the pressure that so many feel in the lead up to Christmas. Energies the reflection of millions of people as we enter a new year and all of the thought processes that brings. To say nothing of astrological changes.

The relief I felt today felt universal—an audible sigh of accomplishment—even though my personal joy was simply heading home alone to my cozy blanket and the promise of coffee in bed.

For those on an emotional rollercoaster or experiencing random aches and pains, it’s worth asking, “Is this mine or somebody else’s?" If that feels lighter, it's probably not even yours. Affirm: "I return this energy with love and reclaim my own peaceful energy.”

* I mentioned I was thinking back to this time in 2020. If I measured success by material gain or wealth in the last three years, I’d be left wanting. What I do know is this: internally, the shifts, the healing, the forward momentum have been incalculable and immeasurable. Even to myself, it’s hard to quantify the layers of residual mud worked through and cleaned. The 1000’s upon 1000’s of incremental shifts, pivots and clearings within.

What about you?

Even if we feel stuck or lost, we are still growing and expanding. The stuckness is but a storyline.

Success is an inside job. For the most part it will be unseen, completely unacknowledged and without fanfare. But boy oh boy, are you paving the way for the seen, the tangible and the ripple effect - and that too will be incalculable.

I noted 5 things I wanted to share on that cycle home this morning but I don’t want this to be a thesis. I’ll briefly pop up with the other 3 things on the morrow. But then again, I might not. T’is the Season, after all.😁

TTFN, Happy Holidays, however you are spending them,

Love you,

The Suze ♥️

PS. As January kicks off, so will my training for April's London Marathon. I plan to share a chapter of my book each week, "Marathon to Freedom," in the lead-up. It may not follow the final order I envision for my book, but as they say, done is better than perfect (which could be a post in itself).

The book will explore the crossover lessons of training for a marathon and discovering one's soul's essence, especially if we've lived with a lot of self-suppression.

I’m thrilled to share.

Toodles.





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit suzyrowlands.substack.com