Happy Holidays Oh Lovely Ones!

I wasn’t expecting to write today but as I cycled home from work this morning, tuning into Tez Cadey's "Seve" (the slow version), with the cold coastal wind against me and the wild, grey Irish sea to my right, I found myself feeling deeply moved. It's a familiar feeling, one that often accompanies my runs or bike rides—tears flowing freely as I reflect on the gratitude I feel for it all. The pain, the sadness, the joy, and aaaall the magic of the little things; the precious moments.

As I carefully navigated the path before me, I passed kids wobbling through their first bike rides, puppies tumbling over themselves with excitement, runners catching that fleeting sense of freedom.

And I found myself thinking about the past three years.

I tend to divide life into pre-2020 and post-2020 — the year that quietly (and not so quietly) changed everything.

The tears kept coming, but there was something else underneath them too.

Relief. A kind of exhale.

In my former life, I would have explained any heaviness at this time of year in a very different way - something about it being a slightly “satanic” season (I mean…honestly 😄).

Now, I experience it differently. There are moments where everything just feels…a bit full. Emotionally, physically, energetically.

And rather than trying to pin it down or fix it, I’m learning to simply notice it.This morning, that feeling softened. Nothing dramatic. Just a quiet shift.And I found myself heading home, looking forward to a blanket, a coffee in bed, and a bit of stillness.

Simple things. But they felt like everything.

I also found myself reflecting on the past few years. If I measured them purely in material terms, it might look like not much has changed. But internally, so much has moved.

It’s hard to even put into words. Layer by layer, things have been loosening. Old patterns, old weight, old ways of being. Not all at once. Not in any kind of linear way. Just…gradually.

And I wonder if that’s true for more of us than we realise.

Even when things feel slow, or stuck, or unclear — something is still shifting underneath.

Not everything meaningful is visible straight away.

I had a few more thoughts on that cycle home, but I’ll save them for another day.

Or not.

It is the season, after all 😄

However you’re spending this time, I hope there are moments - however small - that feel like a bit of ease.

Love you, toodles,

The Suze ♥️

My Squidge desiring Christmas treats this morning