Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Heather's avatar
Heather
Jan 25, 2024

Suzy, I only discovered your writings today. I felt a profound joy just reading your wonderful words. I don’t know you well, but I know we have a shared past and undoubtedly some shared losses. I also know your kindness. When you arrived on your bike to help search for my missing pooch I was overwhelmed. Lovely lady and a new friend 💕

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1 reply by Suzy Rowlands
Sina Winandy's avatar
Sina Winandy
Jan 17, 2024

I'm lost for words. But here's a kiss. 😘

I'm excited for the book!

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