A Gift for Val/Galentines Weekend

Hey folks,

I was rummaging around in my Word documents (where certain files mysteriously vanish to, I will never know. Maybe to the same dimension that claims odd socks from the washing machine?) and came across an old meditation on the medicine of the rose.🌹

It felt like a gentle thing to share this weekend. A small gift in honour of our own hearts and all they hold.❣️

If sitting still doesn’t feel so easy you right now and you’d rather meet yourself in ink for a few minutes, here’s a few writing prompts. Same garden, different gateway.

Quotes to hold while you write

“We shall water the thorns for the sake of the rose.” 🌹 African proverb We don’t suffer from the thorn itself so much as the gripping of it. Softness is not weakness. It is trust in motion. “The fragrance of the rose lingers on the hand that casts it.” 🌹 (often attributed to Shakespeare)

⬇️ Q’s below…

The questions

No need to answer them all. Let one or two catch your attention and follow your heart.

⏱️Or set a timer and spend a minute or two with each section.⏳

1. The thorns

What personal prickles have you been carrying lately?

Where do past hurts, grief, loss or heartache still press likes thorns around your heart?

2. Holding instead of gripping

If you gently held this feeling instead of wrestling it, what changes?

If you spoke to yourself as you would a dear friend or a child, what would you say?

3. Hidden wisdom

How might this thorn have shaped you?

What has it taught you about love, boundaries, tenderness or truth?

Where has pain quietly expanded you?

4. The rose within

If a rose bloomed in your heart today, what qualities would its petals hold?

What colours have you been dialling down?

What would living from softness allow you to express?

5. Casting the fragrance

Where in your life are you ready to offer your realness, kindness or creativity outward?

What love could you give that would also gently nourish you?

A closing thought

We don’t have to remove every thorn before we bloom.

Sometimes the garden opens because we stopped fighting it.

🌹

Wishing you a peaceful weekend, and a little tenderness toward your own heart.

Suzy x