Hey, just a very quick one to mention something I’m chuffed to part of this year.

There’s a particular kind of ache that comes with being a sensitive soul who feels called to create. You care deeply. You feel things early. You notice subtleties others poodle past.

And often, we try to do it all alone.

I know that road well. For years, I’ve created without any real scaffolding. And it’s frequently felt like standing on a high ledge with no handrail (and I ain’t no Alex Honnold). I wanted to share my work. To be seen. But my nervous system has often felt constantly braced, confidence fragile, my capacity stretched thin.

What if it’s not more discipline or grit required but support. A safety net. A steady place to land.

People who understood that fear isn’t a flaw, it’s often a sign you’re stretching beyond old edges.

What is it?

The Creator Retreat, created by Teri Leigh and Alexander Lovell, is a year-long, supportive space designed by sensitive creators, for sensitive creators. Writers, artists, podcasters, facilitators, quiet vision-holders of all kinds. People who know how brave it is to bet on yourself, and how vulnerable it can feel to be seen.

This isn’t about pushing harder. It’s about building capacity slowly, safely, together.

Applications for this year’s Creator’s Retreat close at the end of this month. If you’ve been craving community, accountability, encouragement, and a place where your sensitivity is an asset rather than something to manage, this might be for you.

Sometimes the most radical thing a sensitive soul can do is not go it alone. Creativity, building and rebuilding, it was never meant to be a solo endeavour. I really believe that.

If you feel the nudge, tune into it, and reach out here or apply here .

I’m sending all the love in the Suzyverse

PS. If anyone should stumble upon the manager of 2026, please could you send them my way…I'd quite like a wee whisper their ear. Gently, but quite possibly using a mega-phone.