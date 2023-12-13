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Why I Keep Writing

I’ve been thinking a lot about why I keep coming back to writing.

Especially when parts of it feel uncomfortable…exposed…like I’m showing more of myself than I sometimes know what to do with.

Earlier this year, I wrote 75,000 words of a book.

And then I scrapped it.

Not because it didn’t matter, but because going back into those experiences — leaving a high-control religion, unravelling years of suppression — felt heavy in a way I wasn’t ready to carry again.

There’s a depth to that kind of life change that doesn’t resolve quickly. It’s not a neat before-and-after. It’s something that unfolds slowly, often quietly, over time.

And writing about it can bring everything right back to the surface.

So I’ve asked myself more than once:

Why keep writing at all?

Part of the answer is simple.

Because if I overthink it, I stop.

The more I try to get it “right,” or worry about how something will land, the harder it becomes to create anything at all.

And I’ve spent enough of my life feeling silenced — by exhaustion, by fear, by the need to stay within certain lines.

I don’t want to recreate that now, just in a different form.

But there’s another layer too.

I still feel a pull to be careful.

Careful not to sound judgmental.

Careful not to hurt people I love.

Careful not to be misunderstood.

Because the truth is, the people I walked away from they’re still my family. My history. My reference point for so much of my life. They were my entire world for 42 years.

And I hold a lot of love there.

So writing honestly, without adding more division or pain, is something I’m still learning how to do. There’s a tension in that.

Between telling the truth of my experience and wanting to do it with care.And then there’s the quieter, deeper layer.

Shame.

Not always obvious. Not always loud. But present. I’ve realised how much of my life was shaped by an underlying sense of “I’ve done something wrong,” without ever quite knowing what that thing was.

And when shame sits that deeply, expression can feel risky. Like being seen might confirm something you’ve long feared. But I’m beginning to understand that silence doesn’t dissolve that. If anything, it strengthens it.

So writing, for me, has become less about saying something perfectly and more about allowing something to move.

Not all at once. Not in some grand, cathartic release. Just…a little at a time.

Each piece loosens something.

Each time I stay with what feels true - even if it’s messy, even if it’s incomplete - there’s a small shift.

And that feels worth continuing. I don’t write because I have everything figured out. I write because I’m still in the process of understanding.

And perhaps that’s enough.