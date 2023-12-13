Why I Keep Writing
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Why I Keep Writing
I’ve been thinking a lot about why I keep coming back to writing.
Especially when parts of it feel uncomfortable…exposed…like I’m showing more of myself than I sometimes know what to do with.
Earlier this year, I wrote 75,000 words of a book.
And then I scrapped it.
Not because it didn’t matter, but because going back into those experiences — leaving a high-control religion, unravelling years of suppression — felt heavy in a way I wasn’t ready to carry again.
There’s a depth to that kind of life change that doesn’t resolve quickly. It’s not a neat before-and-after. It’s something that unfolds slowly, often quietly, over time.
And writing about it can bring everything right back to the surface.
So I’ve asked myself more than once:
Why keep writing at all?
Part of the answer is simple.
Because if I overthink it, I stop.
The more I try to get it “right,” or worry about how something will land, the harder it becomes to create anything at all.
And I’ve spent enough of my life feeling silenced — by exhaustion, by fear, by the need to stay within certain lines.
I don’t want to recreate that now, just in a different form.
But there’s another layer too.
I still feel a pull to be careful.
Careful not to sound judgmental.
Careful not to hurt people I love.
Careful not to be misunderstood.
Because the truth is, the people I walked away from they’re still my family. My history. My reference point for so much of my life. They were my entire world for 42 years.
And I hold a lot of love there.
So writing honestly, without adding more division or pain, is something I’m still learning how to do. There’s a tension in that.
Between telling the truth of my experience and wanting to do it with care.And then there’s the quieter, deeper layer.
Shame.
Not always obvious. Not always loud. But present. I’ve realised how much of my life was shaped by an underlying sense of “I’ve done something wrong,” without ever quite knowing what that thing was.
And when shame sits that deeply, expression can feel risky. Like being seen might confirm something you’ve long feared. But I’m beginning to understand that silence doesn’t dissolve that. If anything, it strengthens it.
So writing, for me, has become less about saying something perfectly and more about allowing something to move.
Not all at once. Not in some grand, cathartic release. Just…a little at a time.
Each piece loosens something.
Each time I stay with what feels true - even if it’s messy, even if it’s incomplete - there’s a small shift.
And that feels worth continuing. I don’t write because I have everything figured out. I write because I’m still in the process of understanding.
And perhaps that’s enough.
Hey Suzy, your writing is so honest, so open about things that have been hidden inside for too long. I see you. You are of such great value just as you are. Struggling out from the blanket of shame and condemnation is hard work but it's your work now and you're doing it!!
As someone who also had to do the work I want to encourage you to keep going, keep writing. It helps to understand our thoughts and change our actions. Loved this!
Please keep writing, Suzy. There's so much I want to say in response to this that if I were to write it all out it would end up as a whole new post. So for now ...
I love a good metaphor or analogy. They're a great tool for expressing complex emotions and ideas really succinctly. But we can construct a metaphor or find an analogy to back up ANYTHING. That proverb you quote about a dog returning to its vomit and a washed sow wallowing in mud is a great example. It completely misses the point of WHY dogs and pigs do these things. It's a handy package to bolster one world view without attempting to understand another, different view. Or even another species.
My situation was very, very different to yours, but I still recognise so much of what you describe of your experience. "I was unable to create my true authentic self but also absolved from taking responsibility for one’s life. This mentality showed up in many corners of my life." "I realised all at once that the diagnosis of clinical depression had never been correct - I’d been suppressed not depressed."
Ooof.
This is another reason why I have to keep writing (and I hope you will) and why Substack is rapidly becoming a source of inspiration and healing as well as an outlet for ideas. The connections I'm making with people who have similar or parallel experiences and who talk about them so clearly really helps me to better understand and validate my own experience. The conversations we have in these comment sections spark ideas for future posts and future conversations. We really need that validation when our sense of self is so damaged.
Like you say, writing about these experiences can be very dark and clunky. The light is in the sharing and connection. Love you, Suzy. Love your writing. I'm so pleased we've connected here.