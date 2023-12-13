Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales

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Teri Murrison's avatar
Teri Murrison
Dec 13, 2023

Hey Suzy, your writing is so honest, so open about things that have been hidden inside for too long. I see you. You are of such great value just as you are. Struggling out from the blanket of shame and condemnation is hard work but it's your work now and you're doing it!!

As someone who also had to do the work I want to encourage you to keep going, keep writing. It helps to understand our thoughts and change our actions. Loved this!

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3 replies by Suzy Rowlands and others
Miranda - Root Stories's avatar
Miranda - Root Stories
Dec 13, 2023

Please keep writing, Suzy. There's so much I want to say in response to this that if I were to write it all out it would end up as a whole new post. So for now ...

I love a good metaphor or analogy. They're a great tool for expressing complex emotions and ideas really succinctly. But we can construct a metaphor or find an analogy to back up ANYTHING. That proverb you quote about a dog returning to its vomit and a washed sow wallowing in mud is a great example. It completely misses the point of WHY dogs and pigs do these things. It's a handy package to bolster one world view without attempting to understand another, different view. Or even another species.

My situation was very, very different to yours, but I still recognise so much of what you describe of your experience. "I was unable to create my true authentic self but also absolved from taking responsibility for one’s life. This mentality showed up in many corners of my life." "I realised all at once that the diagnosis of clinical depression had never been correct - I’d been suppressed not depressed."

Ooof.

This is another reason why I have to keep writing (and I hope you will) and why Substack is rapidly becoming a source of inspiration and healing as well as an outlet for ideas. The connections I'm making with people who have similar or parallel experiences and who talk about them so clearly really helps me to better understand and validate my own experience. The conversations we have in these comment sections spark ideas for future posts and future conversations. We really need that validation when our sense of self is so damaged.

Like you say, writing about these experiences can be very dark and clunky. The light is in the sharing and connection. Love you, Suzy. Love your writing. I'm so pleased we've connected here.

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