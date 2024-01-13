Me. Up a tree. Trying to keep my dignity. 🤭

Stumbling across a fabulous article by Liz Medford the other day about her following in the footsteps of Chris McCandless lit up my heart and behooved me to dig out my much loved and heavily underlined copy of …

…

Into The Wild

Page 91 The beauty of this country is becoming part of me. I feel more detached from life and somehow gentler… I have some good friends here, but no one who really understands why I am here or what I do. I don’t know of anyone, though, who would have more than a partial understanding ; I have gone too far alone. I have always been unsatisfied with life as most people live it. Always I want to live more intensely and richly.

I randomly picked that quote (just like pulling an oracle card). I’d underlined it years ago, along with hundreds of others, when I first read this book.

Now, I've got goosebumps. I underlined it then, and yet, it holds truer than ever.

No one can know our journey, not in its totality. The distance we've traveled, the healing, the integration of fragmented parts of ourselves back to love.

We might possess a wild, rich and textured interior self that we feel no one could possibly truly see or fully understand.

But what if that’s the point?

Is it the experience of singing our own song without the support of an orchestra that ultimately allows us to share our magic with the world?

Do you feel that intensity Chris McCandless talks about - the desire to live more consciously, more richly?

What lights up your soul?

What brings delight to your day?

Where does your energy push you towards?

Lovely soul,

Go.

Do.

More.

Of.

That.

With Affection,

The Suze

PS. I cherish how Chris speaks of feeling gentler. When we follow the nudges Of our soul’s essence, of our heart, we do indeed return to softness, don’t we?

PPS [Suzy ponders how to keep these Literary Libations to just 60 seconds. She's having so much joy with them!]

Hug a tree. Climb a tree. Kiss a tree.

[Photos by the very talented photographer Phillip McKenna. He has a magical knack of capturing one’s soul essence.]