Suzy Exhales

Suzy Exhales
June 2025

The Shoes You No Longer Need 👣
A guided meditation on growth, softness & the vitality beneath it all
  
Suzy Rowlands
16:30
You might not know this about me
I write a lot here about the very real struggles of visibility, the shame spirals, the fear flares, the very complicated layers of trauma and the…
  
Suzy Rowlands
Georgie St Clair - Be More, Do Less - Reclaiming Creativity as Medicine
Ink, Imperfection and Inner Peace
  
Suzy Rowlands
 and 
Georgie St Clair
2
37:20
Before I Leave, Let Me Learn To Stay
A Love Letter to Liverpool
  
Suzy Rowlands
15

May 2025

David Gandelman - Shame, Stillness & Soul Mastery (with a Side of Sweat!)
Chapter 14
  
Suzy Rowlands
4
1:13:07
My Nervous System Survival Kit (for Shame Swamps)
Not This Again (Yes, This Again)
  
Suzy Rowlands
10
Shame - you sneaky little shape shifter, you.
When the playlist makes you panic and the healing feels like hell
  
Suzy Rowlands
4
Empowerment Isn’t Loud. Sometimes, It’s Just Sitting Still.
Let’s breathe into our backbone
  
Suzy Rowlands
2
23:17

April 2025

