Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Literary Libations
The Art of Expression
Suzy Exhales
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Dr. Bronce Rice - Beyond Cookie-Cutter Healing
A Tender Conversation on Voice, Vulnerability, and Healing
Jul 25
•
Suzy Rowlands
and
Dr. Bronce Rice
4
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Dr. Bronce Rice - Beyond Cookie-Cutter Healing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
51:03
Solar Tea, Lunar Sips & The Expression of Ritual
How to make a Magickal Solar Tea
Jul 10
•
Suzy Rowlands
9
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Solar Tea, Lunar Sips & The Expression of Ritual
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Plagiarism, Substack & the Messy Joy of the Creative Process
A Little Substack with Big Feelings
Jul 9
•
Suzy Rowlands
12
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Plagiarism, Substack & the Messy Joy of the Creative Process
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
The Shoes You No Longer Need 👣
A guided meditation on growth, softness & the vitality beneath it all
Jun 29
•
Suzy Rowlands
4
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
The Shoes You No Longer Need 👣
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16:30
You might not know this about me
I write a lot here about the very real struggles of visibility, the shame spirals, the fear flares, the very complicated layers of trauma and the…
Jun 19
•
Suzy Rowlands
5
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
You might not know this about me
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Georgie St Clair - Be More, Do Less - Reclaiming Creativity as Medicine
Ink, Imperfection and Inner Peace
Jun 10
•
Suzy Rowlands
and
Georgie St Clair
3
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Georgie St Clair - Be More, Do Less - Reclaiming Creativity as Medicine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
37:20
Before I Leave, Let Me Learn To Stay
A Love Letter to Liverpool
Jun 3
•
Suzy Rowlands
9
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Before I Leave, Let Me Learn To Stay
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
May 2025
David Gandelman - Shame, Stillness & Soul Mastery (with a Side of Sweat!)
Chapter 14
May 29
•
Suzy Rowlands
8
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
David Gandelman - Shame, Stillness & Soul Mastery (with a Side of Sweat!)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
1:13:07
My Nervous System Survival Kit (for Shame Swamps)
Not This Again (Yes, This Again)
May 26
•
Suzy Rowlands
10
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
My Nervous System Survival Kit (for Shame Swamps)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Shame - you sneaky little shape shifter, you.
When the playlist makes you panic and the healing feels like hell
May 25
•
Suzy Rowlands
6
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Shame - you sneaky little shape shifter, you.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Empowerment Isn’t Loud. Sometimes, It’s Just Sitting Still.
Let’s breathe into our backbone
May 23
•
Suzy Rowlands
2
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Empowerment Isn’t Loud. Sometimes, It’s Just Sitting Still.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
23:17
April 2025
Your Joy Is Not Too Much—It’s a Gift
Wrapping it all up.🎁 Week 4, Session 3
Apr 30
•
Suzy Rowlands
1
Share this post
Suzy Exhales
Your Joy Is Not Too Much—It’s a Gift
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
12:58
© 2025 Suzy Rowlands
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts