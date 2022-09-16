I yearn for everyone to speak their own magic and be their own miracle.
Who is Suzy?
I’m Suzy Rowlands—a writer, guide, and speaker based in Liverpool, UK.
For over four decades, I lived within a belief system that prized obedience over expression, silence over self-trust. I spent years waiting for a life that never came, unsure whether my voice—or my dreams—were mine to claim. But deep within, a quiet knowing stirred: there had to be more.
In 2020, life cracked me open. Everything I believed in fell away. And in that collapse, something astonishing happened:
I began to hear myself.
Since then, I’ve walked a path of radical reclamation—of voice, truth, creativity, and joy. I’ve dismantled lifelong conditioning, healed (and continue to heal) deep layers of shame and self-abandonment, and gently reawakened to the simple, miraculous magic of being alive.
Today, I help others do the same.
I work with those who long to express themselves but feel stuck, silenced, or unsure how to begin. Through writing, coaching, meditation, and soulful conversation, I help people remember who they are and speak their truth—whether on a stage, a page, or simply in their own life.
I believe your voice isn’t just your sound.
It’s your essence.
And it’s time the world heard it.
Why Subscribe?
This is my online home. A cosy but powerful space where I share the raw, real, and radiant parts of this journey.
Here, you’ll find:
Tools and insights for working through fear, shame, and the ache of ‘not enough’, or, ‘too much’.
Public speaking and self-expression tips, rooted in 42 years of experience— and a lifetime of unlearning.
Reflections on healing from high-control systems, awakening from old stories, and living from your wild, open heart.
Notes of lightness, humour, and the odd story about a rogue seagull.
This is a space for creators, dreamers, and anyone quietly (or loudly) reclaiming their power.
Because the world doesn’t need more perfect presentations.
It needs more truth-tellers, more heart-openers, and more voices brave enough to share their magic.
It needs you.
What say ye? Let’s be the Magicks!